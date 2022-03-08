Hibachi chef goes viral on TikTok after customer gets mad over his Kobe Bryant tribute

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by ‘bankrollll704,’ a woman tried to call out a hibachi chef for honoring Kobe Bryant.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was 41 years old when he and his 13-year-old daughter passed away from a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

Bryant’s death had a strong impact on the world, as he was a staple in the basketball community, and a role model for many.

Women calls out hibachi chef for referencing Kobe Bryant

In a video uploaded by TikTok user ‘bankrollll704,’ a woman can be seen sitting at a hibachi restaurant with the chef directly in front of her preparing her food.

Advertisement

“Watch this, my bro,” the hibachi chef says, before getting ready to start cooking. “Kobe,” he exclaims, pointing up to the sky after flipping his seasoning shaker.

“I’m talking about the Black Mamba, man. R.I.P.,” the chef continues.

After referencing Bryant, the woman seemed to think that he was talking about him in an offensive way, when he wasn’t: “You gotta bring the Black man into this,” the woman says.

“Black man, what?” the chef responds confused.

The video creator, who is African American himself, stepped in to explain that “Black Mamba” was one of Bryant’s nicknames.

Advertisement

The worker went on to ask the table “Are you getting it? Y’all getting it?…It’s not an insult or anything,” he stated. The original video currently has over 28.7 million views, with the TikTok user turning the video into a three-part series.

“Man I would’ve gave him a good ah tip,” one user commented

“I feel bad that he had to explain himself it’s always awkward. thank you for sticking on his side,” another user stated, supporting the chef.

Read More: TikToker goes viral after claiming Dua Lipa Levitating lawsuit is a hoax

The user who originally uploaded the video ensured that the cook kept the situation under control, ending “well with good spirits and laughter.”