“Heroic” woman goes viral fighting off knife-wielding attacker with umbrella

A Chinese woman who fought off a knife-wielding man with just an umbrella has turned down livestreaming opportunities to cash in on her viral fame.

Back on September 11, 2024, two chefs and a tourist stepped in to save a woman when a photographer attacked his client with a knife because she was unhappy with the pictures and refused to pay.

One of the people who came to her rescue was a tourist named Liu Yang, who the internet dubbed ‘Floral Dress Girl.’ Armed with nothing but an umbrella, she made use of her foreign object to stop the man from causing further harm.

Despite the Suzhou Public Security Bureau recognizing Yang as a “Hero for Justice and Courage,” she turned down big money offers to take advantage of her heroic act because she felt it would undermine her actions.

Chinese “umbrella heroine” rejects influencer opportunities

According to the South China Morning Post, Yang quickly began to receive offers from businesses and endorsements, including one to sell umbrellas on a livestream, but she declined.

“You are foolish to pass up the money,” one company reportedly said while her friends further encouraged her to take advantage of the opportunity.

However, during an interview with Chongqing Daily News Group, Yang revealed she was afraid of potentially being cyberbullied and didn’t think cashing in on viral her fame would feel right.

“It felt like a scene from a movie. My instinct to save lives may have been influenced by the straightforward nature and sense of justice of people from Chongqing, where I’m from, have,” she said. “But to me, it’s just a small thing that happened in my life, and it is in the past now.”

Liu further added that she doesn’t revisit the scene of the attack because of “psychological trauma.”

Citizens of China have applauded her decision to not pursue an influencer life despite her fame.

“She’s truly admirable for not turning her bravery into a livestreaming opportunity,” one said.

“She is the real Umbrella Heroine!” another exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time a woman has gone viral for defending others. In 2023, a former Waffle House employee took the internet by storm by deflecting a chair thrown at her in a chaotic brawl with customers.