Heinz reveal pickle flavor ketchup ahead of National Pickle Day

Heinz have announced that they’ll be releasing an all-new pickle-inspired flavor in keeping with National Pickle Day.

November is a month when lots of food celebrations seem to take place. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, and National Sandwich Day having just passed, fans can now look forward to National Pickle Day.

National Pickle Day takes place on November 14. This holiday was first invented in 1949, by the Pickle Packer’s Association. As the name suggests, they were a company that focused on the improvement of the pickle-packing industry.

With surging popularity, and more varieties of pickles becoming widely available to US audiences, National Pickle Day has become somewhat of a staple. This has led food brand, Heinz, to produce a brand new pickle-flavored ketchup.

What does the new pickle-flavored ketchup taste like?

When fans first see the new pickle-inspired treat, they might think that the product isn’t, in fact, real. We’ve seen this many times in the past, where AI creates brand new food items, such as the Easy Cheese/Oreo combination, which turned out to be fake.

We can guarantee, however, that this is a real release, and will be dropping in early 2024. In terms of what the product tastes like, it’s supposedly super tangy in terms of flavor, but with the unmistakable sweetness of ketchup.

Heinz

The brand’s director, Katie Peterson, said: “Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years.”

This isn’t the only strangely-flavoured product to be released this month, as Baskin-Robbins just announced a turkey dinner-inspired ice cream flavor.