Heidi & Dixie D’Amelio speak out over Charli ‘favoritism’ accusations

Heidi D’Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio have responded to criticism from fans who accused Heidi of showing favoritism towards Charli.

Charli D’Amelio’s TikTok account grew rapidly to the point that she is now the biggest star on the app with more than 75 million followers. She took her sister Dixie and now her parents with her, making the D’Amelio family TikTok royalty.

Heidi and Marc D’Amelio now have a combined 11.2 million followers on TikTok, and the official D’Amelio family account has 12.1 million followers. Their fame has extended to Instagram where Marc and Heidi have more than 1 million followers each.

In a recent Instagram post by Heidi, she shared a picture of her, husband Marc and Charli at a family dinner, but Dixie wasn’t there. Fans were quick to point out that she used the hashtag #youngestchildgetseverything, and accused her of excluding her oldest child.

Heidi responded in her Instagram story, writing: “To those of you posting hate comments on a certain photo, Dixie was invited to that dinner but asked to skip it because she made other plans — we were ALL bummed she wasn’t going to join us.

“Many people at that dinner are the youngest in their families, including Marc, Charli and Me. It’s a running joke about being the youngest — we also have a running joke about being the oldest — so unless you are in our family OR were at dinner that night, you DON’T know our inside jokes."

She added that "the hate comments made Dixie feel so bad because it's attacking us so YOU are the ones hurting her, not me or anyone in our family who love her and Charli immensely and equally."

Dixie also responded to screenshots of the Instagram post on Twitter saying that she didn't want to go “Imagine the internet trying to convince you your family doesn’t like you. Stop.”

Dixie D’Amelio has since set her Twitter to private after rumors spread that Griffin Johnson had cheated on her, and Heidi has deleted the Instagram post in question.

It's fair to say that questioning a mother's love for her children is a controversial choice, and in this instance, Heidi wasn't having any of it.