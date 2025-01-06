Hawk Tuah girl sparks pregnancy rumors after candid photo goes viral

Haliey Welch, aka the internet-famous ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, has sparked pregnancy rumors after one of her candid bikini photos took social media by storm.

Welch is soaking up her internet stardom after going viral in 2024 thanks to the TikTok street interview where she said her famous catchphrase.

Since then, she’s finally revealed her mysterious boyfriend, ‘Pookie,’ and has even started up her own podcast — but now, she’s going viral for a completely different reason.

In January 2025, Welch’s New Year kicked off with an unexpected debate as to whether or not she’s got a ‘bun in the oven’ after a photo showing the star relaxing on a beach spread across social media.

Haliey Welch beach photo sparks pregnancy debate

The picture shows a smiling Welch wearing a Dior bikini and laying down on a towel. However, netizens zoned in on her stomach, leaving many wondering if she isn’t “pregnant and in hiding.”

“Kinda looking like there is something there,” one user wrote.

“Baby Tuah in the oven!” another joked.

However, others posited that Welch might just be bloated, with some pointing out that she is sitting in an awkward position in the photo. (And let’s face it — we’ve all looked at least a little pregnant at one point or another.)

The picture is actually a screenshot from a short video posted to her Instagram profile on November 24, two weeks before the launch of her controversial $HAWK crypto coin — but viewers are pouring over the photo over a month later with theories about her possible pregnancy.

Welch, however, has not spoken publicly about these rumors at the time of writing, leaving curious fans guessing.

This latest news comes after Welch introduced her boyfriend, Pookie, to the world in an episode of her Talk Tuah podcast on November 12 after months of keeping her on-again, off-again relationship on the down-low.