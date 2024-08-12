Hawk Tuah girl sparks debate after mistaking dog food or human food at Erewhon

Fans and netizens sparked a debate online after Hawk Tuah girl mistook dog food for human food during her visit to one of America’s most expensive supermarkets.

Haliey Welch, also known as Hawk Tuah girl, went viral on August 10 after she posted a video of her adventures during her second visit to Los Angeles, California.

While she had three ‘must do’s’ on her list, like visiting In-N-Out and trying a breakfast burrito for the first time, the third thing she wanted to do, which was to visit Erewhon, has the internet talking.

Erewhon is one of America’s most expensive grocery stores, selling $23 smoothies. But what Hawk Tuah girl went viral for is a lot more comical than a fruit and yogurt blend.

During her Erewhon video, Haliey was shocked to see a $20 gallon of milk but not as shocked as the internet was when she mistook dog jerky for human beef jerky.

“They even got turkey jerky!” she excitedly said before someone corrected her, “That’s dog food, Haliey.” She then embarrassingly walked away while laughing.

Though it was an honest mistake, Hawk Tuah girl’s mix-up sparked a debate online, with some viewers agreeing that she was finally coming into her fame and others thinking her 15 minutes should be up.

“Now she’s starting to become famous from just being herself,” commented one.

“She is so precious. Protect her at all costs,” added another.

However, not all comments were nice. “Damn, just go away… I’m so tired of talentless people becoming so huge,” quipped one.

“Chick is a nobody with a camera in her face,” added another.

Some also added that those who hated her in the comments were envious that her “sweet and original personality” won over the internet after her Tim & Dee TV interview in June.

Nearly buying dog food for herself isn’t the only reason she’s been roasted online, though. Despite hailing herself as the “meme queen” on X, Haliey was also recently mocked for not knowing what a meme was after she posted overly-edited photos without text.

Nonetheless, she continues to go viral, even donating her money and time to animal shelters and receiving an alleged $30K for club appearances.