Hawk Tuah girl, Haliey Welch, exposed “creepy” people in her DMs who have asked for pictures of her feet and whether she has plans to start selling them.

Haliey Welch, also known as Hawk Tuah girl, caught up with the press as she left the airport on Monday, July 15. As she walked with her green pillow around her neck, they asked her what was going down in her DMs, referencing how she created Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“So who’s in the DMs? What are the DMs looking like these days?” she was asked.

“It’s kind of creepy!” Haliey replied with a smirk on her face. “Toes, they want pictures of my toes,” she continued as the press asked her for more information.

“I don’t want to sell pictures,” Haliey said. The media outlet then asked her if she’d ever make adult content for her feet, to which she firmly shook her head and said, “no.”

“Toes, toes, toes…” she said as the viral interview clip ended.

While she has no interest in selling foot pictures, the viral sensation has instead begun giving back to communities in need.

In an Instagram post made on July 12, Haliey bought and donated pet food and supplies to her local animal shelter.

Though she said a month prior, she wouldn’t have been able to afford the PetSmart supplies, she was grateful to use her “15 minutes of fame” and decided to use it to do the “right thing.”

Haliey was also able to recently celebrate gaining 1M Instagram followers.

On July 7, she was given top-tier bottle service at the Daer Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Though the function was in celebration of her going viral, Haliey was allegedly paid 30K for her appearance.