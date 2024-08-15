Hawk Tuah girl slammed for “cursing” Mets baseball team after throwing first pitch 

Hawk Tuah girl’s 15 minutes of fame are far from over, as she was invited to throw the first pitch at a Mets game on August 15. However, MLB fans said the baseball team might be cursed after welcoming her to their diamond.

Haliey Welch, also known as the viral Hawk Tuah girl, has been invited to plenty of special occasions since rising to fame after her ‘Tim & Dee TV’ YouTube interview in June.

While she might have been embarrassed to walk out of her house at first after going viral, Haliey is now embracing the opportunities she’s been given.

One of which was throwing the first pitch at the New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball game on August 15.

Though she seemingly enjoyed being part of the tradition, which is carried on by celebrities alike, netizens called the encounter “pathetic.”

Others added their disapproval on X: “Disgusting! Do better Mets!” exclaimed one.

“Absolutely disgraceful,” said another.

”What the f*ck are we doing?” questioned a third.

Some MLB fans even accused Hawk Tuah girl of cursing the Mets. “It’s over. See you in 2025,” said one.

“If that’s not a curse I don’t know what is,” agreed another.

One MLB fan did find a reason to laugh, though. Adding, “Did she throw a ‘spitball?’”

Some also pointed out how Haliey threw the first pitch to her friend Chelsea Bradford instead of an actual Mets player, which is usually what takes place.

“The best part is that no met player wanted to catch for her,” mocked one.

Hawk Tuah girl has also been hung out to dry for mistaking dog food for human food during her trip to Erewhon this August.

She was even criticized for not knowing what a meme is despite calling herself the “meme queen” on X where she shared multiple attempts at making one.

Though Haliey’s first pitch might have managed to make some baseball fans upset, she’s not the only celebrity to have been roasted after being invited to an MLB stadium.

In 2013, ‘Call Me Maybe’ singer Carly Rae Jepsen was known for having one of the worst first pitches ever – even the MLB said it went “horribly wrong.”