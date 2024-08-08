Hawk Tuah girl mocked for having no clue what a meme is

As Hawk Tuah’s Haliey Welch continues to post her take on what a meme is online, fans have noticed some minor faults, resulting in many roasting the rising star.

Haliey Welch rose to viral fame after her Hawk Tuah YouTube video with Tim & Dee TV in June, and she’s now proclaiming herself the “meme queen.”

While Haliey might think she’s been posting memes on X, fans have attempted multiple times to correct her and let her know that the photos she’s been posting are not actual memes despite her saying that they are.

“Meme of the day y’all,” she posted on X with an edited photo of her in a Tesla Cybertruck with a fire and smoke background.

In another “Meme of the day,” she edited a photo of herself standing tall in the sky with a bald eagle and the American flag.

However, her X posts haven’t exactly circulated the internet or become a viral trend, as a meme typically does. They also didn’t include any sort of text.

Fans have since pointed out that fact while roasting her at the same time.

“Photos without words are now memes?“ one rhetorically mocked in her comments.

“This isn’t a meme Hailey. It’s just a picture,” added another.

“Two things: 1 – This is not a meme. This is a picture. 2 – PLEASE just go away already,” quipped a third.

The internet sensation also asked her fans to send her their favorite memes, which many people did.

Despite the criticism, the “meme queen” isn’t slowing down producing content. On August 6, she teamed with NELK for a podcast and revealed some of the “weirdest” fan requests she’s received so far.