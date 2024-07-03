Hawk Tuah girl is taking legal action against imposters profiting from her viral success

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Haliey Welch said she will be taking legal action against those who have made and sold fake merchandise of her viral phrase in a pointed social media post.

Haliey Welch, better known as the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, gained instant fame when her street interview with TikTokers ‘TimandDeeTV’ went viral in June.

After fans began rallying behind her, she teamed up with Fatheads and sold signed hats with the phrase ‘Hawk Tuah 24’ on them – earning over $65K in sales.

However, a video was posted to the Instagram account ‘hay_welch’ on July 3rd where she addressed fake merchandise being made and sold by people claiming to be associated with her.

In the video, Haliey set a few things straight about her fame and then dug into the imposters.

“And by the way – there’s one more thing that’s really pissing me off!” she exclaimed. “Any of you selling or purchasing merchandise online, it’s not from me.”

She continued, “It’s not approved by me and it’s counterfeit. And, I’m not making a damn dime off any of it.”

She went on to say that she’s hired an attorney and a manager, adding “We’re coming for you b*tches!”

Not only that, she also revealed that she will be releasing official ‘Hawk Tuah’ merchandise through her own online store “very soon.”

Making fake merch hasn’t been her only run-in with imposters since her viral fame. Hailey has also had to deal with fake social media accounts posing as her.

She even noted in a podcast interview with Brianna Lapaglia on ‘PlanBri’ that the rumor going around online about her being fired from her teaching job was a lie, as she thought she was too young to be an educator and had never worked as a teacher.

Though she clarified in the IG post that she does not have any social media accounts other than Snapchat, that could all change with her newly hired manager – maybe then, fans will be able to distinguish the real merchandise from the fake.

