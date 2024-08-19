Hawk Tuah girl claps back at Yung Gravy sliding into her DMs

Hawk Tuah girl publically reacted to Yung Gravy asking her on a date, but the ‘Baby Gravy’ artist said his fans shouldn’t be surprised he was interested in her.

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch hasn’t been shy about what’s gone down in her DMs since her viral fame in June.

In addition to requests to sell jars of spit, she’s had “creepy” fans asking her for foot pictures, which she admitted she wasn’t interested in.

Article continues after ad

However, celebrities have also slid into her DMs since her ‘Tim & Dee TV’ “spit on that thang” interview.

While outside the Westin Hotel in NYC in August, TMZ asked the Hawk Tuah girl if “anyone new” was in her direct messages.

After she thought for a moment, Haliey revealed that hip-hop artist Yung Gravy had asked her out on a date.

“Yung Gravy… I was like, you know. He wants to take me on a date,” she added before murmuring, “Ahhhh,” indicating that she was not interested in pursuing him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As news about Yung Gravy’s interest in Hawk Tuah girl went viral, the ‘Baby Gravy’ singer confirmed it was real and said his fans shouldn’t be surprised.

“This ain’t news purely because anyone who knows me would’ve assumed this happened already,” Yung Gravy said on Instagram.

Fans of the duo also commented, with some saying she shouldn’t have rejected him because her fame is close to being over.

Others asked about Haliey’s speculated crush “Pookie,” who she said she would always have “love” for.

Article continues after ad

Some fans who knew about Yung Gravy’s relationship with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling even poked fun at him for being interested in older women. “But Gravy, did you ask her mom out, too?” asked a fan.

Some also laughed at how Hawk Tuah girl put Yung Gravy “on blast” by publicly rejecting him in the news.

Though she showed no interest in the ‘Betty (Get Money)’ artist, Haliey has embraced other opportunities to hang out with celebrities like country artist Zach Bryan and YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Article continues after ad