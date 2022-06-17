Hasbro unveils first-ever NERF mascot and fans aren’t sure how to feel

NERF finally has a mascot… but the internet isn’t really sure how to feel about it, leading to some hilarious reactions and memes online in response to its unusual design.

NERF is a timeless brand. Known for its toy dart blasters, water blasters, and even Minecraft-themed crossbows, it’s a multigenerational toy company that’s provided entertainment for players big and small.

However, throughout its entire existence, NERF hasn’t ever had a mascot. Sure, the catchphrase “It’s NERF or nothin'” is pretty cool, but the sheer array of products it has on offer sort of eclipses the need for a primary character representative.

That is, until now. Hasbro has just unleashed NERF’s first-ever mascot — and he’s not what you might expect.

The mascot’s name is ‘Murph,’ and he has his very own catchphrase: “Unleash the play in you.”

It looks like Murph is an amorphous humanoid being completely made out of NERF darts, and folks on Twitter aren’t sure how to feel about him — even going so far as to call him “terrifying.”

Hasbro has just introduced, and this is not a joke, their new nightmarish mascot for NERF brand products named "Murph." Murph's terrifying catchphrase is "unleash the play in you." Here is Murph: pic.twitter.com/THZYb02sKY — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022

Alex Zalben, managing editor at Decider, had a pretty hilarious caption for one of the images of Murph circling online: “No, no, Murph is not hunting you for sport and your delicious human meat, he is merely trying to unleash the play in you.”

“no, no, Murph is not hunting you for sport and your delicious human meat, he is merely trying to 𝖚𝖓𝖑𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖞 𝖎𝖓 𝖞𝖔𝖚 pic.twitter.com/2dwRJOdOx8 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022

Another user had a hilarious edit of Murph as the Scarlet Witch as seen in ‘Infinity War,’ and we have to admit that it’s a pretty fitting photoshop job.

We don’t understand why they keep creating such elaborate and colorful costumes when they are going to end up hiding them behind too many effects.https://t.co/ondpRZC3hp pic.twitter.com/Xu1bgYSTm0 — Blockbuster Plus (@BlockbusterPlus) June 17, 2022

Still others are left with some burning questions, such as this Twitter user who can’t seem to figure out if Murph’s darts grow like hair, or if they’re shorn like wool:

Look at the different lengths…

Does it grow NERF darts like hair? So… are the NERF darts we’ve always used are shorn from these creatures like wool?

Is Murph the NERF here, unshorn, to save his brethren from the NERF Herders? pic.twitter.com/eJvQ8gaYDR — Kevin M Mangan (@kevinmmangan) June 17, 2022

Whatever the case may be, it looks like Murph is here to stay… whether we’re off-put by him or not. After all, he can’t help it. He’s just covered in NERF darts.