Hasan slams IShowSpeed’s “bullsh*t” apology after “racist” outburst at World Cup

Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker claimed that IShowSpeed’s apology for his outburst at the World Cup targeted at an Asian man was “bullsh*t.”

On December 6, star YouTuber IShowSpeed went massively viral during a live stream at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While filming in the stands watching his favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal, the 17-year-old confronted a Chinese football fan who was wearing an Argentina jersey. After the fan made it clear to Speed that he was Chinese, and not Japanese, the YouTuber continued to shout “Konnichiwa” at him, startling the fan.

Since then, Speed issued an apology while also insisting his comments were not racist.

Hasan blasts IShowSpeed’s apology for “racist” altercation

Hasan watched Speed’s apology live on his Twitch channel, and was less than impressed with how he handled the falling out.

In Speed’s apology video he said, “I don’t know why you guys think I meant that in a racist way.”

Hasan responded, “Yeah, that’s crazy. I can’t believe people thought that. I mean, his apology is bullsh*t.”

Hasan continued and said, “He knows it’s bullsh*t, and he scammed his audience, which is another thing he knows is wrong. It’s not often out of a place of pure hatred, though.

“It’s done because you’re desperate to try and make people laugh.”

Piker was referring to Speed’s other controversy back on November 16 when he promoted a crypto “scam” during a collaborative live stream.