Hasan slams “idiots” accusing him of using a racial slur in Twitch slip-up

Popular streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker has laughed off accusations he accidentally used a racist slur during a Twitch broadcast, referring to his accusers as “f**king idiots”.



Hasan has grown to become one of Twitch’s most popular ‘Just Chatting’ streamers. The political commentator and gaming streamer – known for his appearances on the YouTube channel ‘The Young Turks’ – regularly discusses politics and culture with his 400,000+ followers.

However, he has found himself at the center of a few controversies during his time on the platform, being banned back in 2019 for interacting with streaming equipment while driving, a ban he refuted at the time.

Advertisement

In a July 3 broadcast, the 29-year-old stumbled over the word “never”, leading to some viewers accusing him of using a racial slur accidentally. Some pointed out that it was a simple slip-up as he spoke, but others suggested he should apologize regardless.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The accusations made their way to chat, where Hasan read them. He wasn’t impressed though, laughing them off sarcastically and calling the people accusing him of being “f**king idiots.”

He has, in the past, criticized some of his viewers for casual racism and regularly speaks out against racism on his channel.

“Some in the chat think you said the n-word,” he read. “Oh yeah dude, all the time. It’s my favorite thing to say. F**king idiots. It’s my favorite word dude – of course.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some streamers have, in the past, been banned for similar incidents. Viperous, back in 2019, was banned for using a racial slur but maintains that she said ‘nerd’ as opposed to anything offensive.

Twitch does not comment publicly on bans or suspensions, an opaque policy that has received regular criticism. As of July 4th, though, Hasan’s channel is still functioning as normal, as many fans argue it should be.