Hasan says Kick will face more scrutiny after signing xQc

Hasan highlighted some of the issues Kick’s growth would bring in his reaction to xQc’s annoucement of a 70 million dollar deal with the streaming service.

The top Twitch streamer suggested that Kick would face hightened scrutiny from both creators and the media now that it was signing larger and larger talent. He predicted this scrutiny would come from the platform’s approach to moderation, its culture, and its ties to gambling website Stake.

Article continues after ad

Hasan maintained that he wants Kick to succeed as an alternative streaming platform because he thinks the competition it creates will make Twitch “get it’s sh*t in order.”

Hasan says Kick is a “solid player” in the streaming space

In Hasan’s reaction and analysis to xQc’s deal, he said that he was happy his fellow streamer was securing the deal, and that he wanted Kick to maintain a foothold in the industry to provide some competition for Kick.

“As a Twitch streamer and as someone who knows him, I’m excited for him to get a hunded million dollar offer.

Article continues after ad

“This makes Kick look like a solid player in the space. I think people will dig in further into how Kick works. people are going to start asking questions. This will draw ire from regulators, there’s that angle as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m sure Kick has considered this, they can’t be that f*cking stupid. I want Kick to be alright though, I want it to do well.”

Hasan has previously clashed with one of the biggest names on Kick Adin Ross, who he also highlighted as a brand risk for the platform, when Adin claimed that Hasan was permenantly banned from joining the platform.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on xQc’s deal and what it means for the streaming industry, check out the top streamer reactions to his annoucement.