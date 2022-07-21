Hasan says he’ll debate Andrew Tate but doesn’t expect Tate to accept

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

Twitch stream Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has revealed that he would like to have viral sensation Andrew Tate in for a debate — but he doesn’t think Tate would actually be interested in talking to him.

Andrew Tate has become a superstar online in recent weeks, almost unavoidable on most corners of the internet, with clips of him always going viral, dominating For You pages across TikTok.

Such is his popularity online, with his divisive takes and accusations of misogyny made against him, many creators have tried bringing him onto their podcasts, videos, or streams.

This includes Adin Ross, who had a debate between himself, Tate, and Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to see the self-proclaimed “Top G” take on the biggest names on Twitch.

While watching the debate that ensued, Hasan — the biggest political commentator on Twitch and someone who’s never backed down from a debate with anyone — suggested that he would like to debate with Tate, too.

“I would debate Tate, but I don’t think he would want to do it, if we’re being real” Hasan explained. “I don’t think he would be interested in doing that.”

It’s unclear why Hasan thinks Tate wouldn’t have any interest in debating him. Tate doesn’t present himself as the type of man to back down from a confrontation like this, and Hasan would be a logical choice given his position in the Twitch landscape.

If they did debate live on Twitch, though, no doubt it could be just as big as Tate’s stream with Adin Ross and xQc, and Hasan definitely wouldn’t hold back.