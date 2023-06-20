Hasan responds to Dr Disrespect calling him “fat phony” over NICKMERCS controversy

Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker is standing by his jokes about Dr Disrespect after the Two-Time hit back at him amid the controversy over Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff’s anti-LGBTQ tweet.

Back on June 7, NICKMERCS found himself under fire for his “they should leave the kids alone” tweet in response to a Pride Month protest in Los Angeles. To kick off the backlash, Activision removed Nick’s skin bundle from the Call of Duty store, prompting a number of streamers to step in and defend him.

As the two have partnered up for games together before, Dr Disrespect was one of those on Nick’s side and said he’d quit Call of Duty until the skin was reinstated. That prompted Hasan to joke that the Two-Time was “more loyal” to NICKMERCS over a skin than his wife, referencing to his previous extramarital affair.

The Doc didn’t take too kindly to that, calling Hasan a “fat phony” and doubting that he’d keep that same energy in person. Well, now, the Twitch star has doubled down and he’s standing by his joke.

Hasan doubles down on Dr Disrespect marriage jokes

Kicking off his June 19 stream, Hasan further joked about Dr Disrespect’s previous extramarital affair, before saying: “I’m having fun with it, I don’t care.”

The Twitch streamer then joked about the fact that Doc’s anger towards him could be a pre-requisite for him to get a contract over on Kick.

“It’s not serious chat. He’s not actually going to fight me over a joke. My speculation is, this is a contract stipulation from Kick,” Hasan added before bursting into a fit of laughter again. “They’re like if you want to have to say mean things about Hasan, about how he sucks and then we’ll give you $30 million!”

He did have a more serious response a few moments later, however, as he stood by his jokes and previous comments.

“I will own it, I’ll stand by it,” he continued. “I’m not trying to deflect away from that, that’s something I would say regardless, just like a million people have said it regardless. Like, I don’t think it’s that serious at all. I think it’s perfectly valid. It’s perfectly valid to make that joke and they’re just mad, they’re big mad, it doesn’t really matter.”

Since returning to streaming, NICKMERCS has also hit out at Hasan, saying that the political streamer is “dead” to him and their previous relationship is done.