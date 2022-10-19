Hasan responds to Amouranth’s ‘freedom’ stream after husband abuse allegations

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has reacted to Amouranth’s return to Twitch following the abuse allegations levied against her husband, clearly disturbed by the “insane amounts of abuse” his fellow Twitch star had to endure during her relationship.

On Sunday, October 16, Amouranth went live on Twitch, confirming that she has a husband and alleging that he had been routinely abusive towards her, threatening to kill her dog, taking full control of her finances, and stopping her from revealing their relationship as it would “ruin the business model.”

She returned to the platform a couple of days later, saying that she’s “free” now, as her husband seeks help and she is finding emotional and legal counsel to help her going forward.

Many of her Twitch peers watched the stream and the key clips that came from it, reacting to her joy at things as simple as being able to wear a sweater, and shared their thoughts on what was going down.

Hasan was one of those to react, having been linked some of the more significant clips of the stream and providing his opinions, evidently sympathetic towards the struggles Amouranth had gone through.

“Insane amounts of abuse”

One moment that struck Hasan, though, was when she revealed that her husband made her turn down invites to QTCinderella’s Shitcamp and other similar events, where other top streamers would create content together for their legions of fans.

“I had to turn down invites to Shitcamp and stuff, the girls’ trip, because it’s ‘not a good use of time’,” she said, mimicking what her husband told her. “‘You could be home getting more conversions and money.’ I actually feel like I can have friends again.”

Hasan found this concerning, telling his viewers that it was “crazy. That is insane amounts of abuse. It’s insane that that level of control was exerted over her life.”

He later added that he was “happy for her” when she was out with her horses, enjoying a more normal aspect of life.

While the discussions around Amouranth will eventually simmer down, it’s unlikely that the situation is fully over yet, especially with how these topics live for so long on the internet. What this means for Amouranth going forward, however, remains to be seen.

If you’re suffering from domestic abuse, contact information for help is below: