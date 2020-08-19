Hasan Piker shares dark details from being "canceled" for 9/11 comment

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker went into the details surrounding the comment that got him suspended from Twitch, saying he got “an insane amount of death threats” at the time.

Almost a year ago in August of 2019, Hasan received a 7-day Twitch ban for joking that the United States "deserved" 9/11 while watching clips on one of his political commentary streams.

The former Young Turks contributor has since returned to Twitch, but he recently told Ethan Klein on the H3H3 podcast that while he still gets plenty of comments about the incident, despite it dying down since last year.

"I was getting an insane amount of death threats, more death threats than I've gotten in my entire life, and I'm used to getting death threats in my line of work," Hasan said, before going on to explain the scariest part of the aftermath.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwQDML6SYR8

"The only way it could have gotten worse, they put [the clip] on Fox and Friends, and I know Donald Trump watches Fox and Friends so I was like 'oh no, he's going to tweet about this,'" the streamer revealed. "I was literally like, if he tweets about this, I'm dead. Someone will actually kill me. If he doesn't tweet about it, we're good."

"Luckily, it stopped there. Then for weeks, months on end, I still get sh*t for it all the time, it still gets brought up in conversations I have with Fox News commentators or pundits. It doesn't really matter, overall."

Hasan went on in the interview to fully explain and defend the political reasons behind why he made the joke itself, which he has since admitted definitely wasn't in the best taste.

"My critics say I think 9/11 was good or something, which is crazy," he laughed. "Cancel Culture by the way 'exclusively' a leftist idea, yet, for some weird reason Republicans love doing it and manufacturing outrage."

Hasan got right back to streaming and providing his unique brand of commentary after his 7-day suspension was up, and has apparently made it through being "canceled" in one piece.