Hasan hits back at Leafy over Pokimane drama and YouTube vs. Twitch war

Twitch Streamer HasanAbi has hit back at YouTuber Leafy after he posted a video heavily criticizing Pokimane's content, and implied that YouTubers have it harder than Twitch streamers.

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker is a popular face in streaming culture, known for his political commentary for group “The Young Turks,” activism, and Twitch broadcasts, boasting over 172,000 followers on the platform.

In a stream on Twitch HasanAbi said in reference to Leafy's video: “I get so mad at this when YouTubers literally sit around and they make one video a month and get like Patreon money, or they make two videos a week max and then they cash out with like a six-figure cheque because they have a sea of simps

“Then they turn around and s*** on streamers who literally go live for 6-8 hours every day. Like that’s nuts dude, of course, there’s going to be dead space in between.”

He also criticized Leafy personally, pointing out that he has no place to mock others for their appearance (as he did to Pokimane).

"It's so funny when people are like, 'this person is so ugly' – b*tch you don't even show your f**king face."

The animosity between YouTubers and Twitch streamers began after Keemstar tweeted “Pokimane...2/10”, which sparked a wave of outrage from popular streamers and YouTubers alike including Froste, Valkyrae and FaZe Ewok.

Pokimane



2/10 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 27, 2020

Popular YouTuber Leafy also made a video allegedly “exposing” Pokimane. In it, he criticized her streams, saying they are not funny, that she has "no redeeming qualities," and that she is unable to take criticism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7RxRDYSAxU

Commentary YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio tweeted that the debate is “literally the battle of first world problems...The Twitch streamers are trying to argue that their dream job is harder than a YouTuber's dream job. These people are such losers.”

He added, “I see lots of quote tweets defending people's sides and that isn't the point. You people are all incredibly lucky to have made it in a crowded entertainment business and become mini-celebrities lol there are hard aspects of both job but it's incredibly cringy to watch this.”

I see lots of quote tweets defending people's sides and that isn't the point. You people are all incredibly lucky to have made it in a crowded entertainment business and become mini-celebrities lol there are hard aspects of both job but it's incredibly cringe to watch this lol — ???????? ?????? (@Nicholas_DeOrio) August 4, 2020

Leafy also claimed that Pokimane was hiding a boyfriend from fans, which last week led to #pokimaneboyfriend trending on Twitter. The streamer responded by uploading a photo of herself standing next to a cardboard cutout of former U.S. president Barack Obama.