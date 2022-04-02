Hasan finally streams with Grimes on Twitch & roasts Tesla

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker finally had star musician Claire ‘Grimes’ Boucher on his Twitch stream after months and months of teasing a collab.

Hasan revealed back in November 2021 that Grimes was going to join him on his Twitch stream, which is one of the most viewed channels on the platform.

Despite the teaser, the ‘Art Angels’ musician never made an appearance on the broadcast.

That was until April 1, when he brought her on as a “secret guest,” something his fans went wild for.

Grimes finally joins Hasan’s Twitch stream

Along with Grimes, Hasan also had Nadya Tolokonnikova from Russian feminist group P**sy Riot. Although the musician’s time on the stream was short, it did create a handful of great moments.

Grimes was instantly shocked by Hasan’s physique and asked him, “Why are you so buff? Like, is it necessary?”

hasan: *talking ab stuff idk*

grimes: why are you so buff? like is it necessary? pic.twitter.com/vT6VUWZWCC — sage ♡ (@carinodream) April 2, 2022

The pair also discussed Hasan’s new $200,000 Porsche Taycan, and how he got “canceled” for buying his home in Los Angeles.

Grimes asked how he liked the new car and Hasan responded, “I like it, yeah. I like it more than a Tesla, I can tell you that much.”

The shot at Tesla was a cheeky jab at Grimes, whose partner Elon Musk is famously known as its CEO.

Grimes continually apologized to Hasan for her low energy during the broadcast, saying she has been filming new music videos which have been non-stop recently.

The musician also said she would absolutely make a return to his stream, and fans are hoping it won’t be too long until then.