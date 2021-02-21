Logo
Hasan defends Mizkif amid 4Conner Twitch controversy

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:20

by Luke Edwards
hasanabi and mizkif
Twitch: HasanAbi/Mizkif

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has stepped in to defend Mizkif, amid controversy over the racism allegations against 4Conner.

The incident involving Twitch streamer 4Conner is just the latest controversy the world of Twitch drama. On February 20, 4Conner had chat logs of past conversations leaked, which exposed racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic comments.

In the fallout since, 4Conner announced he was quitting Twitch for the foreseeable future, and issued an apology for his actions. Mizkif, who had collaborated with 4Conner in the past, announced he had banned the disgraced streamer from his house.

On Hasan’s stream, one viewer accused Mizkif of being “just like” 4Conner. “He’s just better at hiding it,” they said.

Image of 4Conner from apology video
Twitch: 4Conner
4Conner issued an apology after offensive messages he sent were leaked.

Hasan backs Mizkif

The comment prompted an impassioned response from Hasan, who said in his experience Mizkif had never behaved improperly.

“So here’s the thing,” he said. “I don’t know his background, I don’t know what he did in the past but from all the interactions I have had with Mizkif, and I talk to him from time to time, he is not like this at all.

“I don’t know if people are trying to latch on and make extra drama out of it. He might have been a total s***head back in the day.

“But from what I have seen, either as a consequence of his success with Twitch or because he truly grew up a little bit and started to get better. He doesn’t seem like this at all.”

Mizkif has previously drawn criticism for his actions due to his association with controversial streamer Ice Poseidon, and was suspended from Twitch in 2019 for ‘inappropriate’ comments at an event. But he has only been banned once since then: for accidentally showing nudity on stream.

Hasan also condemned the comments made by 4Conner in the Discord channel.

“I love edgy humor,” he said. “But this is the most bottom of the barrel dogs***. You’re just going for shock value by saying super racist s*** with the hopes that people around you are going to respond.

“All you’re going to do is attract really horrible people who aren’t funny either.”

Whether Twitch will take official action on 4Conner is still unclear. Twitch’s policies do leave room for them to take action against streamers for their words and actions outside of the platform itself, and other streamers have faced punishment for comments made on other social medias.

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill hits out at TikTok banning her account

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:00

by Connor Bennett
Amber Rose Gill and TikTok logo on a phone
Instagram: AmberRoseGill/WikiMedia Commons

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill has hit out at TikTok, claiming she keeps getting shadowbanned for her posts even though they aren’t explicit content. 

The rise of TikTok has given creators another platform to strut their stuff on, with videos getting hundreds of millions of views and channels racking up tens of millions of followers. 

A few new social stars, like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have been born out of TikTok, but influencers with established followings have also benefitted.

That includes UK influencer Amber Rose Gill, who won the 2019 series of Love Island. She’s racked up over a million followers, but claims her account is being stunted and shadowbanned by the platform.

Amber Rose Gill standing next to a window for a photo
Instagram: AmberRoseGill
Rose Gill was the winner of UK reality show Love Island in 2019.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to vent her frustrations, claiming she’s being affected while much worse content is allowed to stay online on the social media app.

“I love getting shadowbanned on TikTok all the time,” she said on February 20. “Youse ask when I don’t post TikToks, its because I just get banned everytime I post something. Posted myself in a leotard and apparently, that’s nudity when I’ve seen a lot worse s**t on that app.”

The reality TV star also showed off the post that landed in hot water, as it’s her showing photos of herself in a leotard with music playing. “This is what keeps getting down on TikTok,” she said. “This is not a violation. This is art.”

Amber wouldn’t be the first creator to suffer problems with the app. Others, like Bella Poarch have been banned from commenting after being mass reported by trolls. 

It could be a similar thing happening to the Love Island winner – people reporting her – or it could just be that the app’s algorithm flags her uploads automatically. We’ll just have to wait and see if it happens again.