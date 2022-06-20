Hasan claims he would “utterly destroy” xQc in a boxing match following tier list beef

Zackerie Fairfax . 17 minutes ago

Hasan Piker recently created a tier list of internet personalities he would either beat or fall to in a fight during which he claimed he would “utterly destroy” xQc.

The beef started between Hasan and xQc after Felix created a streamer tier list. xQc placed himself in the top tier and placed Hasan in B-tier stating he “likes Hasan a lot”.

While xQc claims the B-tier placement was because of the streamer’s lack of versatility, Hasan claimed it was because he wouldn’t have the French-Canadian on his stream during a trending political event.

Hasan went on to call out xQc’s gambling streams and stated Felix “wasn’t a good person”. xQc responded to Hasan’s claims on stream stating they were “lame as f**k”.

Hasan ranks xQc on fighting tier list

On June 19, Hasan took to Twitch to create his own streamer tier list, but with a twist. Instead of ranking their abilities as a streamer, he ranked the candidates based on whether he could beat them in a fight.

Hasan would place xQc in the “would utterly destroy them” tier alongside Asmongold, Shroud, Ninja, and more. However, Hasan’s chat would provide him and his guests with various clips to use as evidence for his placement.

These clips included footage of xQc at the gym, punching a sandbag, wrestling Sodapoppin, and boxing Esfand. The three laughed at xQc’s form and often compared the size of his legs to Hasan’s arms.

The three agreed that Hasan would destroy xQc in a fight if there was no weight class. However, if they were to box it would be near impossible for Hasan to shed enough weight to compete fairly.

After placing xQc in the worst tier, Hasan sarcastically remarked, “I take tier lists very seriously. Obviously, that’s definitely why I’m very upset. Everyone was very correct on that assessment.”

He ended the segment by stating, “Now xQc can do a ‘f**k this guy what a hypocrite he did a tier list after complaining about a tier list’ thing.”