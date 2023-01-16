Hasan calls out TikTok for repeated bans over viral videos

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan is putting TikTok on blast for purportedly banning him when his videos go viral on their platform, allegedly due to mass reporting.

Hasan is a prominent streamer on Twitch, where he boasts over 2.3 million followers.

Although Hasan often streams alongside and plays video games with other broadcasters, he’s best known for his political commentary, which makes up a large portion of his content.

Hasan often comments on current events and social issues. From time to time, he’ll post clips from his Twitch streams to his TikTok account, where he discusses these subjects.

However, Hasan claims that TikTok frequently bans him any time one of his videos talking about social matters takes off on their platform — something he says happened quite recently, as his account is currently unavailable due to a purported ban.

Hasan permanently banned on TikTok

The streamer made this claim in a tweet on January 16, showing a message from TikTok that his account had been “permanently banned” due to “multiple violations” of the site’s Community Guidelines.

According to Hasan, his account gets mass reported when these videos take off, prompting TikTok to shut down his profile any time his videos go viral. The latest video to prompt a ban, as per the streamer, was a clip pairing Hasan speaking about racism paired with an ASMR and gaming video.

“Every time a TikTok of mine goes viral, I get mass reported and permanently banned,” he wrote on Twitter. “Nice system.”

That’s not all; Hasan claims that his editor’s account was banned, as well, and called for the site to take action to help with the purported mass reports against him and his fan accounts.

As previously mentioned, Hasan has been given the boot on TikTok several times before. In 2022, Hasan was notably banned from the app after he uploaded a video criticizing Queen Elizabeth II amid news of her death.

Hasan has also slammed TikTok in the past, calling the app the “dumbest social media platform” after receiving an unexpected ban due to its Community Guidelines last year.

For now, it looks like Hasan’s TikTok account is still MIA has he continues to sort out issues relating to this latest ban.