Hasan and Sodapoppin go at it after supcaitlyn rates him “below average” among streamers

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was joined by supcaitlin as they ranked streamers based on their appearance, and when Sodapoppin found out where he ranked, he wasn’t too happy.

Hasan has a variety of guests on his stream regularly, from political correspondents to other popular streamers. This time, fellow Twitch streamer supcaitlin joined him for the very first time, and Hasan had her rank other top Twitch streamers based on attractiveness.

These ‘ranking’ games among streamers are always entertaining for viewers, but have sparked arguments in the past too.

Caitlin ended up ranking a massive swathe of top creators, from Tyler1 to Ninja. When they got to Sodapoppin, however, things got pretty spicy as Caitlin ranked him quite low – and he saw it go down.

Advertisement

Caitlin placed Sodapoppin into the “C- below average” tier in her rankings, which prompted Soda to respond “who tf is this b***h and why did she put me there.”

Soda was Hasan and Caitlin’s stream live, and so Hasan hit back, joking, “No don’t worry, he’s used to it. He’s not used to girls rating him low. He’s used to girls always like ‘oh my god Sodapoppin you’re so f**kin’ hot.'” Soda rages at Hasan’s comments, “That’s not true! That’s not true!”

Hasan continues, “Yeah, f**k you Soda, that’s what happens when you hang out with Alinity the entire f**kin’ time when she’s in Austin. Guess what *fake gun sounds* that’s all I’m gonna say.” Sodapoppin was just generally perplexed by this response.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soda caps it all off by shouting, “You f**king shallow b***h!” The arguing seems to be all in good fun as the two are friends in real life and have streamed together before. Caitlin called the low ranking a “humbling experience” for Soda.

When Hasan had Caitlin rank fellow Twitch streamers he knew there would be some hilarious moments to come from it, and luckily it didn’t disappoint.

Elsewhere on the list, Caitlin ranked Hasan in the top-ranked S tier, as well as Sykkuno and Cody Ko. The average-B tier was rounded out with Ninja and xQc. Falling into the “Not Shot” tier at the bottom, we have Keemstar and Mizkif.