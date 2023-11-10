Harry Styles shaved his head and fans absolutely hate it

During a U2 concert, Harry Styles was spotted sporting a shaved head, and fans are not too happy about his new look.

Harry Styles has connected so deeply with fans — and not only for his music. They’ve gravitated toward his charm, good looks, and his hair (apparently).

He’s also somewhat of a fashion icon, often sporting gender-fluid clothing that finds him embracing the current social moment. He has forged a career on being himself and not upholding the roles men are traditionally expected to play.

With his fame, there comes pressure to conform to body standards — from having chiseled muscles to even the length of his hair.

Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH Harry Styles performs at Wembley Stadium

Harry Styles is now bald, and fans have some big feelings

Harry Styles caused a firestorm online after he was seen rocking a shaved head at a recent U2 concert.

Fans took to Twitter/X to express their sadness, disdain, and every other emotion over what they see as a sacrifice to his identity. “I will support Harry Styles as a musician, but no more trying to meet him, especially because he’s bald,” said a fan.

A second claimed they could no longer breathe.

Many others wallowed in their sadness and/or frustrations and shared various clips from TV shows and movies.

One fan even imaged a world in which an FBI agent watched their home footage and found them in an emotional frenzy.

“If you told me 3+ years ago that harry styles would be bald, I would’ve laughed in your face,” admitted a fan.

Currently, there is no clear reason why Harry Styles has shaved his head. It could be a film role, or he just feels like it. Either way, looks like we’re entering a brand new Harry era.

Style has yet to react to fans or post online about the video clip.