“Harry Potter” called out by Stanley cup fanatics for cutting line at Target

Even Harry Potter is trying to get his hands on one of the elusive Stanley Starbucks cups, but didn’t know what he walked into after apparating in front of a Target line.

The hit Stanley trend has taken social media by storm, with everyone and their mother fighting over the popular cups, and there is no love lost between the competitive shoppers.

A man dubbed “Harry Potter” due to his Daniel Radcliffe-like appearance is the latest individual to spark backlash after cutting the line at Target and getting into it with rival customers.

In a new video, a customer filmed a heated confrontation when “Harry Potter” started arguing about the linen, which had formed as early as 3 in the morning.

“Harry Potter” and the Starbucks Stanley cup showdown

In front of the Target, the boy who lived began a heated war of words with another shopper who demanded he get into the back of the line.

“There was no line!” he argued, to which everyone in the back disagreed, screaming about how they’d been waiting.

Eventually, a manager showed up to deal with the situation and told “Harry” to get back. Meanwhile, it was revealed the store only had 38 cups that could only be purchased if you had a ticket.

It’s not clear if Potter ended up pulling off some wizard trick to secure a cup himself, but magic may be the best way to get a Stanley tumbler if you don’t want to stand in line for hours.

As Dexerto reported, Target employees have been caught hiding cups for themselves and on the resale market, Stanley’s are going for over $300.