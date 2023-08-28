Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright admits playing Ginny was “disappointing”

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has discussed why playing Ginny Weasley was “a little disappointing” for her.

Introduced in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Ginny is the only daughter of Arthur and Molly Weasley. During her first year at Hogwarts, she started crushing on Harry Potter, and the two eventually got married.

While Ginny re-opened the Chamber of Secrets and fought in Dumbledore’s Army, many Harry Potter fans believe she was underrepresented. Some argue that people should have known more about Ginny than just as Harry’s wife and Ron’s sister.

Article continues after ad

Now, Wright has explained why her experience playing Ginny was “a little disappointing” and how she felt anxious during the process.

Article continues after ad

Harry Potter actor wishes Ginny had more significant role

Warner Bros.

Wright appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast and reminisced about the Harry Potter series. The actor shared the same sentiment as some who believe Ginny wasn’t in the films enough.

“Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that,” she said. “That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Wright also worried about how viewers would think she was “badly portraying” Ginny and that it would be her fault.

“And when fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that are like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you.’ And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies,” she added.

Article continues after ad

Ginny received more screen time as the film series continued. However, hopefully, the upcoming Harry Potter TV show may include her more often.

Article continues after ad

Information surrounding the series is scarce, but Daniel Radcliffe has already shut down the idea of returning.