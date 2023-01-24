Why is Haris Namani leaving Love Island 2023? Street fight video goes viral

Winter Love Island 2023 star Haris Namani has reportedly been kicked off the show after a video emerged of the boxer fighting in the street.

Namani was among the first set of islanders to enter the villa near Cape Town, South Africa, this year – and had not yet started a serious relationship with anyone on the show.

The 21-year-old was partnered up in a couple with Olivia Hawkins at the time of the video being posted, and despite going on a date with Aussie entry Aaron Waters, she was still very much interested in pursuing things with Haris.

That being said, Namani’s future has since been left up in the air.

Why did Haris leave Love Island 2023?

ITV / Instagram: loveisland Haris Namani was one of the most talked-about Love Island stars before the video emerged, after telling people he had never been in a relationship before.

Haris Namani was reportedly kicked out of the Love Island villa after reports emerged on January 24 that a violent video had emerged, showing him fighting on the streets.

As described by several national newspapers in the United Kingdom, Namani was pictured in a “boozy” fight video, showing him punch somebody on a night out.

The Mail Online reached out to a spokesperson of the show, who said: “We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”

His exit from the Love Island 2023 cast, however, is said to be a formality after the tape surfaced.

Haris Namani street fight video emerges

ITV Haris didn’t stay long enough to make it to the hideaway.

The video has been posted on various social media channels, including TikTok and Twitter, since the story first broke.

It shows the boxer square up to another man in the street, punching them in the head at first, then the chest, before they fall to the ground.

Before the tape ends, Haris can be seen screaming at the guy on the floor.

Since it was made public, various outlets have stated that they expect Haris to be ejected from the show, including Sky News, The Mirror, and Mail Online.

Namani has not yet responded to the story and it is developing.

If you want to keep up with the action as it unfolds, find out when the newest episode will be airing.

