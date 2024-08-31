Hans Niemann vs Magnus Carlsen Speed Chess Finals showdown: How & when to watch

Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlson will soon face off in a long-awaited rematch, so here is everything you need to know about how and when to watch the upcoming Speed Chess Finals showdown.

The rivalry between Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlson will evolve again. The two chess champions will face off in a rematch for the first time in years following the now-infamous cheating scandal that occurred during the Sinquefield Cup on September 4, 2022.

The scandal began when Niemann withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in 2022 and accused the young Carlsen of cheating, despite a report from the FIDE, the world governing body for chess, stating that there was no evidence to support the allegations against Niemann at the event.

Just days after this scandal, the two faced off again in a Champions Chess Tour match, where Carlsen resigned after just three moves.

The situation was exacerbated further after Carlsen was claimed to have accused photographer Lennart Ootes of helping Hans Niemann allegedly cheat in their infamous Sinquefield Cup encounter. While Carlsen later spoke out to debunk this accusation, this only further fueled the flames of the feud.

Two years later, they two will finally face off again as part of the Speed Chess Finals, their epic showdown the first time they have faced each other in a match since 2022.

As such, here is everything you need to know about how and when to watch their next showdown.

How to watch Neimann vs Carlson Speed Chess Semi-Final

After years of anticipation, Neimann and Carlson will compete in an explosive rematch. The two are set to go toe-to-toe in Paris in the Speed Chess Finals on September 6, 2024.

The event began in June 2024 in Paris and is nearing its end. The semi-finals and finals are set for September 6 – 8, 2024.

For those eager to follow the highly anticipated match, Espot will provide live commentary, which can be watched live on ChessTV.

A prize pool of $175,000 is at stake across the tournament, but for Niemann vs. Carlson, the stakes are even higher, and bragging rights are well and truly on the line.