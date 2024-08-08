Hans Niemann vows “vengeance” against Magnus Carlsen in chess grudge match

Hans Niemann has promised “vengeance” against Magnus Carlsen in an upcoming cheese match. The two are set to clash again years after the cheating scandal that launched the two into infamy.

Niemann and Carlsen have not faced off against each other in a meaningful chess match since 2022 following the Norwegian Grandmaster’s accusations. Carlsen accused the young player of cheating in the Sinquefield Cup on September 4, 2022.

Niemann withdrew from the event entirely hours later and later accused the player of cheating. FIDE, the world governing body for chess, later released a report saying there was no evidence to support the allegations against Niemann at the event.

Article continues after ad

The last time the two crossed paths following the allegations toward Niemann was in a Champions Chess Tour match just days later, where Carlsen resigned after three moves.

Since then, Carlsen has avoided competing against the American player. The two could have played just weeks ago at the World Blitz Team Championship, but Carlsen chose to face off against someone other than Niemann when their teams matched up.

Article continues after ad

Now, after Carlsen’s win over Arjun Erigaisi and Niemann’s victory over Wesley So at the 2024 Speed Chess Championship, the two are set for an explosive rematch.

Article continues after ad

After Niemann’s win over So, he took time in his post-match interview to call out Chess.com and Magnus ahead of their fated rematch.

“Unfortunately, the Chess.com monopoly and mafia defamed my reputation, but I’m letting the chess speak for itself. I think that throughout my chess career, it’ll become abundantly clear that I deserve an apology, but I’m not a victim, so I don’t need an apology,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“My vengeance will be victory on the chessboard.”

Niemann has been under intense scrutiny from the chess community at events following the accusations against him, as well as a report from chess.com saying he cheated in many online matches.

Carlsen responded to Niemann hours later after defeating Erigaisi, revealing he had already commented on the allegations and the ensuing drama afterward.

Article continues after ad

“Nothing particularly new or surprising,” he said about Niemann’s statements. “I’ve sort of said my piece on camera in a documentary that’s coming at some point. He’s playing quite well. I think if I have a decent day I’ll probably win without too many issues.”

Article continues after ad

The two will face off, barring any changes or refusals to play from either side, in person on September 6 in Paris.