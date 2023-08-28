Former Hannah Montana star arrested for public intoxication

Former Hannah Montana star Mitchell Musso has been arrested on public intoxication and theft charges after allegedly refusing to pay for a packet of chips.

Musso became famous for playing Oliver Oken, Miley and Lilly’s best friend in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. The actor also voiced Jeremy Johnson in Phineas and Ferb and hosted the network’s PrankStars hidden camera show.

In addition to acting, Musso released a self-titled debut album, which made the Billboard 200 charts. He also opened for the band Metro Station.

Musso arrested for public intoxication and theft

As reported by People, the Rockwall Police Department responded to a “disturbance” involving Musso on August 26 at a Texas hotel. According to a press release from the police, an allegedly intoxicated person walked into a hotel and “selected a bag of chips and began eating them.”

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the statement reads.

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” the police added. The warrants were for failing to show a driver’s license and an expired registration. He also did not follow a “promise to appear” order.

Authorities arrested Musso outside the hotel for public intoxication and theft (under $100), both Class C Misdemeanors. Musso stayed overnight in jail and posted a $1,000 bond the next day.

Back in 2011, police pulled Musso over and charged him with a DUI suspicion. At 20 years old, Musso blew above the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content.

Burbank Leader reported that he “drove through [an] intersection and failed to do what [an] officer instructed him to do.”

This caused Pair of Kings to write out his character and the cancellation of PrankStars.