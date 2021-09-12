Hamlinz unveils details of Twitch return after 18-month hiatus

After being absent on Twitch for almost two years, Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin announced his emphatic return to the platform, and it’s happening soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hamlinz once had a huge presence on the internet alongside his friend and fellow streamer Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco. However, both of them vanished (other than the odd social media post) for two years.

But after teasing their return in a cryptic message, they finally came back and announced they’d joined NRG. In addition, they formed the Thoom House YouTube Channel and confirmed their Twitch return was imminent.

Daequan’s return stream happened on September 5. He opened up about his health issues and other things.

And now, a little more than a week later, Hamlinz is following suit with his own return locked in.

Hamlinz announces Twitch return

Hamlinz is returning to Twitch on September 12 at 8PM PST, a week after Daequan’s re-debut.

“March 2020, the last time I streamed on Twitch,” he said.

“The past couple of years have been hard for all of us in the Twitch community. Ear licking, hot tub streams, gambling, dudes leaving, and dudes coming back without capture cards.”

“But now it’s time for a new era of streaming, and I know the perfect guy to help get it started,” he added, referring to himself.

The Return to Twitch, Tomorrow 8PM PST 🐷🖤 pic.twitter.com/UWMCS1Hfbm — Hamlinz 🐷 (@NRG_Hamlinz) September 11, 2021

How to watch Hamlinz’ Twitch return

If you want to watch the stream, all you need to do is tune into his Twitch channel, which can be found here, once the stream goes live.

Don’t get tricked into checking out his TSM account — he changed his name when he joined NRG.

And of course, if you happen to miss it, you can watch the VOD in the Past Broadcasts section of his channel too and experience it all the same.

Twitch has been losing streamers left, right, and center in the past few years. Look no further than Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar.

But having him and Daequan back is a huge win for the platform.