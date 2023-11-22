Hall & Oates leaves fans shocked with lawsuit and restraining order

In a new report, Daryl Hall filed both a lawsuit and restraining order against his longtime musical collaborator John Oates, and fans are left shell-shocked.

One of the greatest bands of all time, Hall & Oates has given pop some of the greatest songs ever. From “Rich Girl” and “Maneater” to “Private Eyes” and “Out of Touch,” the duo knew how to deliver a hook and get the body moving.

Over the years, the duo continued to collaborate and often performed solo, venturing off to explore their own respective muses.

However, their on-again, off-again feud is almost as legendary as their biggest hits. Things appear to have turned even further south with the latest development.

Wikimedia Commons, Gary Harris Daryl Hall and John Oates

Daryl Hall files lawsuit and restraining order against John Oates

According to TMZ, Daryl Hall has filed a lawsuit claiming his collaborator John Oates is in breach of their contract. What’s even more, Hall also filed a restraining order against Oates.

It’s unclear what the lawsuit involves, although many speculate it could be over royalties or some other joint clause, or why a restraining order is even necessary.

On November 22, Fans swiftly took to Twitter/X to express their dismay, anger, and confusion.

“This Hall & Oates rift changes everything,” wrote one fan.

“Hall & Oates are fighting?” another posted, sharing a video clip with the words “I beg you, please stop!”

“Smh Hall & Oates can’t be beefing they gave us bangers,” one user lamented, attaching a video performance of “Rich Girl.”

Another wondered about which side to take, writing, “Lemme find out I’ma have to take sides in this Hall & Oates mess.”

“Welp, I guess the next Hall & Oates tour will be,” one fan joked with a photo of “just oats” on an oatmeal container.

Dee Phunk took the chance to remind other fans that the iconic duo has been “beefing for years,” they wrote. “But it reaching restraining order levels is new. As sad as it is, there’s basically no hope here.”

“Somebody get the paddles to repair that stab to my 80s lovin’ heart,” quipped Bertha Coombs. “@KellyCNBC is too young to know who Hall & Oates are… there’s got to be a maneater joke in there, somewhere.”

Another fan still hasn’t picked their jaw up off the floor, as they wrote, “What’s the f***ing world coming to when Hall & Oates can’t even get along. Let’s just enjoy this epic photo and think about better times.”

Many fans also made “Out of Touch” jokes.

As of this writing, all specific details surrounding the lawsuit and restraining order are unknown.