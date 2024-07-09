Haliey Welch moved to tears during $30K paid appearance as Hawk Tuah girl

The viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, real name Haliey Welch, was reportedly paid in the five figure range for her first club appearance in Hollywood, FL.

Haliey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah girl who instantly went viral for her interview with Tim & Dee TV, had her first paid club appearance on Sunday, July 7, in Hollywood, Florida.

While she had reportedly been paid for appearances at various locations in NYC, her pop-out in Hollywood seemed to have had an emotional impact on Welch.

During a video of her celebrations at the Daer Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Welch was moved to tears as bottle service girls held up a sign that read, “Congrats on one million Haliey.”

Article continues after ad

As champagne popped and sparklers lit up the daylight, Welch soaked up the attention for reaching over 1M Instagram followers on her Instagram account, ‘hay_welch.’

She even cashed in on her first club appearance with a reported $30K.

Article continues after ad

Not only was she there enjoying the limelight, but she was also a judge in the Miss Daer bikini contest.

In a video shared to her IG, Welch expressed her gratitude for her fans and newfound fame. “I love all of y’all! Thank you for one million followers,” she wrote.

Welch’s fanbase responded to her video by saying they love to see girls win and congratulated her for her success.

Article continues after ad

Though $30K is a whopping amount for just one appearance, Welch also made over $65K from her merchandise collaboration with Fatheads.

Though she’s seen her viral fame reach new heights, Welch continues to impress with every move she makes.

She even wants to have her own reality TV show and has hired a manager and attorney to handle her PR and legal matters.