Haliey Welch breaks silence on alleged rug pull of Hawk Tuah meme coin

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch has responded after investors filed a class action lawsuit against the $Hawk crypto project that was allegedly rug-pulled.

Haliey Welch revealed the launch of the $Hawk meme coin project in early December, with some fans immediately investing in the project.

It quickly went downhill though, as the value of the token dropped and claims circulated on social media that investors were victims of a “rug pull” – meaning the project owners mass-sold their share of the tokens for a profit, causing the overall value to plummet.

A class-action lawsuit was filed by investors against Overhere Ltd, the company behind the project, and Alex Larson Schultz, one of the promoters of $Hawk, on December 19. Welch, also known as Hawk Tuah girl, has finally broken her silence about the situation.

Hawk Tuah girl breaks silence over crypto launch

In a statement posted to Twitter/X, Welch shared that she’s taking the situation “extremely seriously” and wants to resolve the issues surrounding her project’s launch.

“I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community. I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter,” she said.

She also shared a link for affected investors to contact one of the law firms involved with the lawsuit against the project.

This is the first time Welch has posted on social media since December 4, the day the hawk crypto project officially launched.

A spokesperson for Welch said she did not create the project, and outside of an initial sponsorship fee, there was no guarantee she would make any more money. They also stated that she had “no control” over what happened with the project, and the people behind it wanted to take advantage of her viral success.

As for her podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, the spokesperson says the influencer plans to “keep pushing forward” with the show after clearing up the narrative around her involvement with the crypto project.