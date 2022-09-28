Hailey Bieber sparks backlash for ‘brownie glazed lips’ TikTok trend

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Hailey Bieber’s viral ‘brownie glazed lips’ TikTok beauty trend has sparked backlash, with many accusing the model of cultural appropriation.

Earlier this month, Hailey shared her fall makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips.”

In the video with over 3.2 million views, the model can be seen wearing the glossy lip look, created by using a brown lip liner on her top and bottom lip line, and applying some clear lip gloss all over her lip.

She also posted a tutorial video on how to create the trendy look, which went viral with over 15.7 million views.

Initially, fans loved the look, and many TikTok users shared their own videos recreating the ‘brownie glazed lips’ while crediting Hailey. However, the 25-year-old is now being accused of “cultural appropriation.”

While Hailey didn’t claim to have invented the effect, she also didn’t mention that women of color have been rocking the same look for over 20 years.

As a result, many people took to social media to call her out for “culturally appropriating” the makeup technique by failing to credit the source of inspiration for the look.

Hailey Bieber faces backlash over ‘brownie gazed lips’ TikTok trend

In a clip that has amassed over 2.7 million views, TikToker ‘Benulus’ said that she constantly receives negative comments about her own glossy brown lip look before taking aim at Hailey.

“Y’all sh*t on my lips every single time I post. But a white woman does it, it’s gonna become a trend,” she said.

“Yeah, I’m so flattered that Hailey Bieber always gets inspired by my community, by the POC community, but it just irks me that because she’s done it now, it’s gonna become so trendy.”

In another video, TikToker Iris Beilin sarcastically captioned her video: “Wow!!! I have never seen something like this!!! #brownieglazedlips.”

“This is innovative,” she joked, throwing shade at Hailey without mentioning her name, while still making her feelings about the trend clear.

Many users have now left sarcastic comments under Hailey’s viral ‘brownie glazed lip’ tutorial video.

“Okay, what’s the name of the Latina you saw with this lip combo?” questioned one commenter. “Because this has been a thing since the 90’s lol.”

“This was chola lipstick in the 90’s,” said another comment. “Love the Chicana look.”

“Laughs in Hispanic,” one user joked, while another quipped, “Totally not cultural appropriation.”

Other critics highlighted the fact that branding the look ‘brownie glazed lips’ was problematic because the video was made to help sell Hailey’s products, meaning she was partly profiting off a trend created by women of color.

As of now, Hailey has yet to remove the TikTok videos from her account or respond to the allegations of cultural appropriation.