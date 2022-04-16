Hailey Bieber goes viral on TikTok as “leave me alone” plea becomes popular sound

Hailey Bieber has gone viral on TikTok after she asked for trolls to ‘leave her alone,’ with the audio becoming a viral sound used in thousands of videos.

On April 12, model Hailey Bieber uploaded a video to TikTok in which she begged the trolls that have been harassing her online for years to stop, writing in the caption: “this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

In the video, she said: “Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business, I don’t say anything, I don’t do anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

At the time of writing the video has received over 4 million likes, and her comment section was flooded with supportive comments from friends and fans.

However, one comment with over 180,000 likes correctly predicted, “this sound is going to be trending,” as people quickly got to work making videos to the sound of Hailey’s voice.

The “leave me alone” section in particular proved to be great inspiration for content, as many used it to complain about comments they receive regarding ex-partners, professors assigning too much work, annoying questions from family members, and more.

The sound has had over 11,000 videos made with it so far, with videos using it getting millions of views in their own right, and it looks like the trend is only set to continue.

Hailey isn’t the only celebrity to have become a viral sound on TikTok recently. Actress Miranda Cosgrove went viral in March after an old clip of her saying “I actually do cuss a little” resurfaced and became an instant meme. She even went viral when she recreated her own iconic sound.