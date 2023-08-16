Hackers threaten Adin Ross after hijacking Destiny’s Kick stream

Two hackers threatened to go after Adin Ross next after they managed to hijack Destiny’s Kick channel and stream in his place.

Unlike IRL (in-real-life) streams, where members of the public can interrupt the broadcast and ruin things, streaming from your own home by yourself should go without issue. Though, this isn’t always the case as streamers make mistakes and run into issues.

The biggest issue faced by those streaming from home is that they may be targeted by trolls and hackers. Trolls often just want to derail the stream while hackers look to compromise the security of it.

Platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and others offer 2FA security – two-factor authentication – to prevent hackers from having their way. However, Destiny’s Kick channel was hijacked by two hackers who streamed in his place.

Hackers hijack Destiny’s Kick channel and threaten Adin Ross

That’s right, on August 15, Destiny’s Kick channel hosted two unfamiliar faces after they managed to get his stream key and take over the broadcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unlike Destiny’s regular political content, the hackers played flash games on Google and threatened to sell Kick’s “database” for $20. Then, they moved on to another target – Adin Ross.

“Next, we’re going to stream on Adin Ross,” the off-camera hacker shouted as the other one, who was on camera, urged viewers to donate for other reasons.

Paul Chianese, Kick’s head of product, stated that the hackers got Destiny’s stream key as his “credentials were compromised on another platform” and that two-factor authentication was not used. “There is no vulnerability with Kick stream keys,” he added, urging streamers to use 2FA anyway.

As of writing, they haven’t taken over Adin Ross’ channel and it’s unknown if they have any details that would compromise other streamers on Kick.