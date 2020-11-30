HAchubby tears up after receiving huge birthday surprise from fans - Dexerto

Korean streamer HAchubby was shocked after she got a huge surprise on her birthday from her dedicated fans.

HAchubby shares her content to a multinational fanbase of over 200,000 on Twitch. She is most often found streaming IRL, collaborating with other streamers, as well as sometimes showcasing her piano skills.

She has several super loyal fans who make frequent appearances online whenever she streams. Just last month she met a Twitch fan in one of her IRL streams, only for him to reveal himself as her “number one VIP” and a known member of her community.

In another stream, a fan ‘stream sniped’ her. He approached her to give her a pizza box as a gift, and to HAchubby’s surprise the box contained a printed out image of the iconic Twitch “Jebaited” emote.

While she is used to interactions from her dedicated fans IRL, the last thing the streamer expected was for them all to come together to thank her for her content on her birthday.

On Sunday, November 29 HAchubby’s stream was hijacked by her viewers who sent her a video, with a pink background perfectly matching her hair color, wishing her a “Happy Birthday from all of chat.” The voiceover in the video said, “on this momentous occasion we bring you the event of a lifetime for the worldwide Twitch sensation HAchubby. Get your PepeDs ready!”



The rest of the video featured an emotional montage of some of HAchubby’s best moments and featured a clip of her introducing herself. The video also showed an adorable animation showcasing the impact that the streamer has had on a global scale.

HAchubby was confused at first, only managing to say an emotional “what?” in response, but as the video continued she looked tearful while viewers spammed the chat with birthday wishes.

As the streamer continues to make her multinational fanbase smile on a daily basis, it’s heartwarming to know that they can make her smile too.