 HAchubby tears up after receiving huge birthday surprise from fans - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

HAchubby tears up after receiving huge birthday surprise from fans

Published: 30/Nov/2020 17:08

by Alice Hearing
HAchubby Twitch Streamer
Instagram: HAchubbytv

Share

HAchubby Twitch

Korean streamer HAchubby was shocked after she got a huge surprise on her birthday from her dedicated fans.

HAchubby shares her content to a multinational fanbase of over 200,000 on Twitch. She is most often found streaming IRL, collaborating with other streamers, as well as sometimes showcasing her piano skills.

She has several super loyal fans who make frequent appearances online whenever she streams. Just last month she met a Twitch fan in one of her IRL streams, only for him to reveal himself as her “number one VIP” and a known member of her community.

In another stream, a fan ‘stream sniped’ her. He approached her to give her a pizza box as a gift, and to HAchubby’s surprise the box contained a printed out image of the iconic Twitch “Jebaited” emote.

HAchubby twitch streamer
Instagram: HAchubbytv
HAchubby has dedicated fans that often approach her IRL

While she is used to interactions from her dedicated fans IRL, the last thing the streamer expected was for them all to come together to thank her for her content on her birthday.

On Sunday, November 29 HAchubby’s stream was hijacked by her viewers who sent her a video, with a pink background perfectly matching her hair color, wishing her a “Happy Birthday from all of chat.” The voiceover in the video said, “on this momentous occasion we bring you the event of a lifetime for the worldwide Twitch sensation HAchubby. Get your PepeDs ready!”

The rest of the video featured an emotional montage of some of HAchubby’s best moments and featured a clip of her introducing herself. The video also showed an adorable animation showcasing the impact that the streamer has had on a global scale.

HAchubby was confused at first, only managing to say an emotional “what?” in response, but as the video continued she looked tearful while viewers spammed the chat with birthday wishes.

As the streamer continues to make her multinational fanbase smile on a daily basis, it’s heartwarming to know that they can make her smile too.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.