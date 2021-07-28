HAchubby begs Twitch fans to stop harassing other streamers over Shake Shack drama

HAchubby begged fans to stop harassing other Twitch streamers for weighing in on her encounter with a disgruntled waiter at Shake Shack, claiming she doesn’t want anybody to get hurt.

HAchubby’s Twitch IRL stream with Alinity, Mizkif, and Maya took a turn for the worse after a waiter reportedly struggled to understand her order and allegedly became frustrated and impatient.

Alinity ended up calling him “racist,” which landed her in hot water. She has since apologized, but that didn’t stop other streamers like Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos from grilling them about it.

Some fans turned on critics like him, too, calling them out for making ironic comments about the situation. It reached the point where HAchubby, the person who inadvertently started it all, called for everyone to settle down.

Advertisement

“Don’t attack Destiny and some similar [streamers] ⁠— please don’t ⁠— because they just don’t know me,” she told her fans.

“It will be fine. Everything’s fine. I just don’t want anybody hurt, not anymore. Just be happy.”

Read More: Dr Disrespect claims Twitch streamers have it easy

She explained that people make mistakes every day, including her friends. But the important thing is that for everyone to “realize their mistakes” and think about “how they can make it better” so that they can “learn from it.”

HAchubby also took the time to speak fondly about Alinity, Mizkif, and Maya. “They are so sweet, and they’re so funny,” she said.

Advertisement

“They’re trolls [and] they’re strange [at times], but [that’s what makes them] so funny.”

Read More: xQc confronts and exposes Warzone hacker in bizarre interview

So, it’s fair to say that she enjoyed hanging out with them and is looking forward to collaborating again soon.

HAchubby’s English can be hard to understand at times. However, the message she’s trying to deliver is crystal clear.

The drama hasn’t changed her opinion of anyone, regardless of their take on the issue. Instead, she just wants everyone to move on from the situation, including her fans.