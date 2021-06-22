H3H3 slams Steven Crowder as a “coward” for leaving podcast early

H3H3’s Ethan Klein called out Steven Crowder for being a “coward” after the political talk show host left his podcast early during a debate.

After the drama and disbandment of the Frenemies show hosted by Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, a lot of H3H3 fans wondered which guest would be on the podcast next.

To the surprise of many, Klein organized to have a debate with Steven Crowder, host of the Louder With Crowder political show. However, shortly after beginning the podcast, Klein invited Sam Seder to the debate, host of The Majority Report.

This didn’t go down very well with Crowder, who decided to leave the H3H3 podcast early, spurring Klein to label him as a “coward” for ducking the debate.

Ethan Klein calls out Steven Crowder for being a “coward”

The June 22th episode of the H3 Podcast was all about the debate between Klein and Crowder. However, Klein had no intention of debating Crowder himself and had already organized to have Sam Seder join the debate shortly after the podcast had begun.

As soon as Seder joined the debate, it was clear that Crowder was unhappy that he wasn’t given a warning ahead of time. It didn’t take long for the podcast to descend into chaos, with everybody talking over each other and trading insults.

Eventually, Crowder announced that he was going to leave, which led to Klein calling him out as a coward live on the show. His departure even led to him and Seder trending on Twitter, with countless users making jokes at Crowder’s expense.

“Let’s debate Steven, don’t be a coward, coward, debate the issues, what’s the matter who you debate coward? Coward,” he said.

Topic starts at 17:40

According to Klein, Crowder had been avoiding a debate with Seder for a long time and had supposedly pulled out of an organized discussion in the past.

As a result, he attempted to get the pair together on his podcast so they could debate the issues live.

However, it didn’t exactly go to plan, and based on Crowder’s early exit from the podcast, it’s likely he’ll be avoiding any discussion with Klein for a long time to come.