H3H3’s Ethan & Hila Klein reveal the gender of their second child

YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein of H3H3 Productions have announced the gender of the second child via a nuke-themed reveal, and fans are ecstatic.

Ethan and Hila first became popular on YouTube over on their main channel where they posted various humorous commentary videos, but in recent months their focus has been firmly on their podcast channel, where they have over 3 million subscribers.

The couple’s first son Theodore was born back in June 2019 much to the excitement of their fans, and in May this year they revealed they would be having a second child.

They actually discovered the news of their pregnancy live on stream, having previously revealed to their followers that they had decided to go through fertility treatment.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been eagerly anticipating the reveal of the sex of their second child, and on September 24, the day finally came.

In episode 51 of the H3 After Dark podcast, Ethan decided to go all out with the reveal, and created a pink and blue ‘nuke’ called ‘The Baby Boomer.’ They then played an animation of a blue explosion, and revealed that their second child will be a boy.

Ethan and the other staff members even returned with blue powder all over their face and clothes.

Topic starts at 58:31

Fans were of course delighted for the couple, and flooded the chat with their all-caps messages of excitement. Ethan and Hila also looked excited to see their viewers’ reactions to the news.

After the announcement, viewers seem to be looking forward to the birth of the baby, with the video already at over 500,000 views.