H3CZ reveals insane $10k basketball bet with Dr Disrespect - Dexerto

H3CZ reveals insane $10k basketball bet with Dr Disrespect

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:59

by Jacob Hale
OpTic Chicago founder and NRG co-CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has revealed the insane 1v1 bet Dr Disrespect has offered him — and it’s got to be settled on the court.

Dr Disrespect is a man that knows no boundaries in the physical or gaming worlds. He’s 6’8”, and you’ll often hear him brag of his 37” vertical leap, which makes him not only a genetic masterpiece but built for a record-breaking career in the NBA.

Instead, he’s dedicated himself to a life of gaming entertainment as the 1993-94 back-to-back Blockbuster gaming champion, and you’ll often see millions watching him in the arena when he’s livestreaming.

According to H3CZ, though, he’s not all talk, and actually made a huge bet with him to face off on the court.

The Doc has met several NBA stars, and might have taught them a thing or two along the way.

During a vlog with some of the OpTic team ahead of the CDL launch later in January, H3CZ revealed the wager Doc had made with him.

“No one in esports can beat me [at basketball],” Rodriguez said. “Especially, exclusively, and I am literally meaning this, Dr Disrespect.”

He continued: “Dr Disrespect bet me $10,000 that he could beat me in a game up to 11 by one, me having 10. I don’t know who this guy thinks he is. I think the two-time blockbuster thing got to his head.”

It’s unclear whether H3CZ took the Doc up on his pretty generous offer, but this is definitely something we would love to see. It definitely raises the question of how good the Two-Time really is, but surely that’s an offer you take if you only need to score one point.

Hopefully, it’s not happened yet, because this would make incredible viewing, and would probably take some doing from H3CZ to get the better of the Doc — though stranger things have definitely happened.

Gen.G signs cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:16

by Alice Hearing
Gen.G has signed popular cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul alongside its newest members in a first for the organization. 

On Tuesday, January 12, esports organization Gen.G announced its newest members for 2021. The new members include League of Legends players Nemesis, Crownshot, and Cuvee, and Overwatch player Ryujehong. But, two cosplayers also join the ranks: Snitchery and Emily Ghoul.

This comes after Gen.G began an initiative to recruit more women, starting in 2019 with a Bumble partnership that led to an all-female Fortnite team, also leading to an all-female Valorant team in October 2020.

This isn’t a first for esports, as in August last year, Cloud 9 was the first esports organization to sign a cosplayer, taking on Emiru, who had already amassed nearly a quarter of a million fans on Twitch and social media prior to joining.

Snitchery cosplay mermaid man
Instagram: Snitchery
Snitchery is popular for her cosplays including Mermaid Man from Spongebob

Snitchery celebrated the news on her Twitter, retweeting GenG saying, “bitch… I’m a gamer girl now!! Excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie, which character should I do first?”

Emily Ghoul also tweeted “Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long, thanks for taking care of a potato like me.”

Who are Snitchery and Emily Ghoul?

Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes has seen her social media growth soar in the last year, and at the time of writing has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, half a million Twitter followers, and 600k YouTube subscribers. She’s largely known as a make-up artist and cosplayer, dressing up as an eclectic mix of characters from Catwoman to Spongebob’s Mermaid Man.

Emily Ghoul is also an up and coming cosplayer mainly known for her Instagram where she has almost half a million followers, posting anime cosplays or gaming-related cosplays such as imagined Cyberpunk characters. Emily sometimes streams on Twitch, often playing League of Legends or Valorant.

With these new additions, perhaps more cosplayers will be signed by Gen.G in the future, and perhaps by other esports organizations too.