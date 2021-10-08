H3CZ explains why Dallas Cowboys should hire TimTheTatman as commentator

Optic Gaming CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez explained why he feels the Dallas Cowboys should hire popular streamer TimTheTatman as commentator on the latest episode of the Eavesdrop Podcast.

Episode 110 of the Eavesdrop Podcast has been uploaded to H3CZ’s YouTube channel, this time with special guest Dr. Ben ‘The Bentist’ Winters. The two went back and forth about Twitch’s recent streamer revenue leak and how much people need to innovate and be original to make their way to the top of the list.

During their conversation, they used TimTheTatman’s recent signing with Complexity Gaming as an example of ways to stand out from other creators.

The Optic CEO then shared his thoughts on what the Dallas Cowboys should do to retain viewership with the younger demographic.

TimTheTatman as NFL commentator

Starting off the conversation topic, H3CZ said: “At some point, the Cowboys are going to have to realize that as much as the current commentators are good for current fans, the younger demographic being introduced to football would be better suited if Tim was a commentator.”

As The Bentist mentioned that Tim already does NFL streams on his channel, Rodriguez explained that he could have his assistant Wipz on the field relaying information to him as he commentated the game.

(Clip at 28:43 for mobile users)

“These sort of tokens are available for everybody. Instead of hating on someone making millions of dollars a year, focus on yourself,” Rodriguez mentioned.

Since becoming co-owner of Complexity with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Tim has streamed from the AT&T Stadium with running-back Ezekiel Elliot, showing that he may have a connection with the players of the team to help build a relationship between them and the creator’s fans.

It’s unknown whether or not Tim has had this idea up his sleeve, we’ll have to wait to see what he announces next.