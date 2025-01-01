Gypsy Rose gives birth to baby girl exactly one year after prison release

Gypsy Rose gave birth to her and Ken Urker’s daughter on the one-year anniversary of her prison release for the second-degree murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard welcomed her first baby girl, Aurora Raina Urker, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, in Louisiana.

Blanchard was joined by her boyfriend, Ken Urker, during the birth of their child. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” Urker shared on Instagram.

In a photo shared by Urker, Aurora was snuggled in Blanchard’s arms with a pink hat on. Urker leaned into the pair as they embraced the moment.

“Congratulations!” read several replies under Urker’s post, which had a comment limit.

While the new parents have been showered with support from fans online, some couldn’t help but notice the timeline of the baby’s birth.

Exactly one year after Blanchard was released from her second-degree murder sentence of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, she welcomed Aurora into the world.

“On the same day and city as a tragedy… It feels like a bad omen,” wrote one on TikTok.

Gypsy Rose explains the meaning of her baby girl’s name

Though Blanchard hasn’t commented on the timeline of her prison release and the birth of her daughter, she did recently share in an interview with People why she chose to name her baby Aurora.

“Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us had a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis,” she said.

“I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other’s future kid’s name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it.”

Blanchard, who met Urker while she was in prison, initially received criticism for being pregnant by a man who wasn’t her husband, as she was still married to Ryan Anderson until December 2024.