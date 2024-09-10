Gypsy Rose debunks marriage rumors after fans spot Ken wearing wedding band

Fans speculated that Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker secretly tied the knot. That is, until she set the record straight.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend of five months, Ken Urker, enjoyed a night out at the popular Japanese restaurant, Nobu.

After their “lovely evening” together, Gypsy took to Instagram on September 8th to express how nice their date was, adding a couples’ photo of her and Ken.

As fans took a closer look at the picture, they were quick to notice one particular detail that they’d never seen in previous photos.

Ken, who Gypsy initially met in 2017 while she was serving her seven-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mom Dee Dee Blanchard, was wearing what appeared to be a black wedding band around his ring finger.

“Is that a wedding band on Ken?” questioned a fan. Gypsy then promptly responded, “It is a promise ring that I gave to him.”

Netizens also asked why Ken was wearing a wedding band if they weren’t married, leading some fans to defend the couple. “It doesn’t matter why he’s wearing a wedding band. It’s what he wants to do,” wrote one.

After the rumors about Gypsy potentially being married or engaged went viral, sources close to her told TMZ that the black band was purchased by Zales for $275.

It was also reported that Gypsy gave Ken the promise ring after their gender reveal on August 10th when they found out they’d be having a girl in January 2025.

Sources added that Gypsy doesn’t feel that it’s right to wear an engagement ring on her ring finger until her divorce is finalized with Ryan Anderson.

She and Ryan married in July 2022. However, their relationship ended just months after their nuptials. Fans grew concerned for them in January after an interview of theirs went viral. During this, Gypsy nudged Ryan after he was asked a question – leading many to believe something wasn’t right.