Gypsy Rose Blanchard defends her husband from “haters”

Munchausen by proxy victim Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram to defend her husband from “haters” after spending eight years in prison for the murder of her mother.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023, following her conviction for her involvement in her mother’s murder, who subjected her to abuse.

Blanchard spent the rest of the day following her release out shopping with her husband. Since then, the two have garnered quite a bit of attention both online and offline.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes to Instagram to defend husband

Back in November 2023, over a month before Gypsy Rose was released from prison, her husband Ryan Anderson posted a picture on Instagram that garnered many comments making jokes about him.

Comments like “please be normal,” and “something off about you” were left on the post – but Gypsy was quick to defend her husband from the “haters” just a few days after being released.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters,” she said.

“If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.”

Ryan was quick to respond to her comment as well, calling his haters “jealous people.”

“Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it Baby,” he responded.

Since Gypsy’s release, the comments appear to be pretty positive and in support of Ryan — with many just wanting to make sure he takes care of his wife.

“We are rooting for you, Ryan! Give that girl the world,” one user replied. Another said: “Pls be good to our girl Gypsy.”

According to WebMD, Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a rather rare behavioral disorder that causes people — often moms — to gain attention by seeking medical help for exaggerated or made up symptoms of a child in their care.

The most famous case of this disorder involves Blanchard, who in 2015 recruited her online boyfriend into killing her mother and served eight years in prison for being an accomplice.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.