Gym bro eats dog food to get gains and instantly regrets it

A fitness influencer tried eating dog food after becoming aware of the protein content in vittles specially made for man’s best friend.

Fitness is quickly becoming a trending topic on social media. For example, fitness instructor Joey Swoll is a hugely prominent online figure, known for calling out toxic gym-goers and promoting positivity in the gym.

However, the occasional fitness fail will also go viral, like the time one woman got stuck in an inversion table late at night and had to call 911 for help extracting herself from the machine.

The latest of these ‘gym fails’ is actually a product of morbid curiosity, and it all started thanks to TikToker ‘kizaru adm.’ In a viral video, the creator warned gym goers against eating dog food after realizing how much protein it has, lest they fall into temptation.

Gym bro eats dog food after realizing how much protein it has

Of course, one influencer couldn’t resist after learning this information. User ‘Henryfit’ decided to take matters into his own hands after discovering that one brand of dog food purportedly contained 666 grams of protein per 200 grams (as per measurements on the MyFitnessPal app).

Well, as they say, curiosity killed the cat — or, in this case, the influencer. Henryfit ultimately decided to try out a dog food protein shake to see how it would shape up as a post-workout meal… but he couldn’t stomach a bowl of dry Kibbles ‘N Bits, saying the experiment “wasn’t worth it.”

That wasn’t the end of his taste test trial, though. Thanks to a commenter, Henryfit discovered that one brand of cat food apparently contained an alleged 69,000 grams of protein per 36 calories, with another boasting 8,000 grams of protein per 285 cals.

(Again, these measurements were taken from the MyFitnessPal app, which, in a statement to the New York Post, Henryfit claimed must have been a “glitch.”)

The influencer grabbed a can of wet cat food and gave it a spin — but couldn’t stop himself from gagging. “I would rather stay small than eat this,” he admitted. “Honestly, I don’t even want the protein anymore.”

It’s worth noting that pet food is not made for human consumption, and can actually contain ingredients that are toxic to people. UK Pet Food states that pet food can contain levels of sodium that are so high, they may cause humans to develop hypertension.

MyFitnessPal also commented on the situation, saying in a statement to Buzzfeed that they’ve seen a spike in people logging dog food in their apps due to a dog food trend on social media — although they didn’t say anything about the wild protein numbers in dog and cat food.

Needless to say, it’s not a good idea to get your gains from pet food. Experts say that lean meats and protein powder are healthier ways to achieve this end.

This is far from the first time that doctors have called out unsafe health fads online. In fact, health experts and dietitians warned against taking part in the ‘Lion Diet,’ which contains only meat, salt, and water.