GTA RP streamer Viviana banned after racist outburst towards viewer

After a verbal outburst targeting a Twitch viewer, GTA RP streamer Viviana was permanently banned from NoPixel for her racist comments.

GTA RP is a community made mod of the beloved game, where players live out their own roleplay personalities. But in Twitch streamer Viviana’s case, she went a bit too far and beyond with her persona.

Upon receiving a comment from Twitch chat, she immediately proceeded to insult the viewer, bringing race into the discussion.

“You’re white, you’re Caucasian, and you will never have any f**king personality,” she stated, beginning her rant.

“At least I have personality, at least I will be something. Ayo, ayo what? Ayo what? You will never have no type of personality, you will never have nothing. Your name is literally f**king James. That is the most like, pasty f**king name I have heard in my whole entire life,” she yelled, presuming the person’s race and personality purely based on their name.

“Don’t f**king come for me bitch, cuz guess what? Guess f**king what? Don’t f**king come for me b**ch. ‘I’m white?’ Okay, who asked? No personality, no culture, no hairline, like who asked?”

The streamer was swiftly banned from NoPixel after popular streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reacted to her rant.

According to Reddit users, the streamer doubled down on her comments, claiming “reverse racism doesn’t exist.” The statement has since been deleted from Twitter.

As of the article’s writing, Twitch hasn’t taken any action towards Viviana. We will update you if the situation changes.